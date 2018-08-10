Kylie Jenner has been known to serve a look! From her ever-changing hair color to being on the tip of fashion's hottest trends, the youngest Kar-Jenner never misses a beat.

Though Kylie is just now turning 21, her style has made a statement.

From that all-black mermaid-inspired Alexander Wang gown at the 2018 Met Gala to rocking an orange slit dress at PrettyLittleThing's Launch Party in L.A., Kylie's shown that she can switch it up and pull just about anything off.

While you wait at bated breath to see what fits Kylie picks to ring in her 21st birthday, take a look at some of her best looks yet in the gallery below!