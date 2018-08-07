Kourtney Kardashian's recent ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was seen on the beach with another woman, and now she's speaking out.

Soon after news broke that the E! reality star and her model beau split, fellow model Jordan Ozuna tells E! News exclusively that she's not to blame for their shocking breakup.

Ozuna claims she and Bendjima are not a couple, telling E! News in a statement, "Younes and I are not involved romantically at all. We were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend's birthday party with 13 other people."

Ozuna insists their beach date was strictly platonic, adding, "It was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach. No, we aren't romantically involved in any way, shape or form."