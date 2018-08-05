RETURNS
Cardi B Jokes She's ''Part of the Rich People Club'' After Partying With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 12:51 PM

Cardi B who? That's Kardi B to you! 

The rapper and new mama surprised fans when she enjoyed a girls' night in with none other than Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on Saturday evening. The trio gathered at Jenner's house in Los Angeles for a silly night of selfies and Instagram filters. 

Kim said they were having a "late night house party" in one video of the group walking down an empty hallway, while the Kar-Jenner matriarch captioned her Instagram snapshot, "Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family." 

And in true Cardi B fashion, the "Bodak Yellow" MC couldn't help but poke fun at the idea that kicking it with Kim and Kris ups her level of fame. 

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

"Im officially apart of the rich people club!!" she teased on Instagram. "I'm not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I'm selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!" 

(To be completely honest, we would too if K.J. ever invited us over.) 

Cardi, 25, spends most of her time in Atlanta or her native New York City, so it's unclear exactly what more time in the City of Angels might indicate for the hip hop superstar. Of course, there's the very plausible theory that Kim and Cardi might be scheduling playdates for their youngest baby girls, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Chicago West

Imagine the cuteness! But for now, we'll be keeping our eyes pealed for Cardi's eBay auction. 

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season in Australia on Monday August 6 on E!

