Cardi B who? That's Kardi B to you!

The rapper and new mama surprised fans when she enjoyed a girls' night in with none other than Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on Saturday evening. The trio gathered at Jenner's house in Los Angeles for a silly night of selfies and Instagram filters.

Kim said they were having a "late night house party" in one video of the group walking down an empty hallway, while the Kar-Jenner matriarch captioned her Instagram snapshot, "Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family."

And in true Cardi B fashion, the "Bodak Yellow" MC couldn't help but poke fun at the idea that kicking it with Kim and Kris ups her level of fame.