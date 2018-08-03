Cousins that pose together in Instagram pics stay together.

At least, that's what Kim Kardashian says of her third baby, Chicago West, and sister Khloe Kardashian's newborn True Thompson.

In an Instagram upload posted Friday morning, Kim shared a sweet photo of the cousins laying down together on a white blanket with the caption "best friends for life!!!!"

This isn't the first time Kim has posted a picture of the cousins together. On June 27, Kim uploaded a photo posing alongside sister Khloe on her birthday, who held Chicago and True on her lap together. "This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can't wait for the years ahead. Let's celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!" Kim captioned the family photo.