Pop the champagne, dolls…Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday is just around the corner!

Thus, we felt it was only right to take a look at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's most noteworthy photos from over the years and, boy, does she have some epic snapshots.

Like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the businesswoman was a particularly precious youngster. However, Kylie quickly grew up before our very eyes and is now a doting mother to her daughter Stormi Webster. Time certainly flies, right?

See how exactly Kylie's grown up over the years by taking a look at the gallery below. Also, don't forget to wish the mother of one a happy birthday on Aug. 10!