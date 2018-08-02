RETURNS
Khloe Kardashian Defends Sister Kim After "Skinny" Comment Backlash

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 5:00 PM

Khloe Kardashian wants to give us the non-skim version of her take on the backlash Kim Kardashian West has been receiving following comments about her being "so skinny."

The comments went viral on Monday after Kim posted an Instagram video of an interaction with Khloe and Kendall Jenner as the sisters and momager Kris Jenner got ready for a charity poker tournament. "I've literally never seen a skinnier person in my entire life," Khloe said to the camera. She compared Kim's size to her pinkie finger.

Later on, Kim says, "I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119 pounds!"

E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi spoke with the Good American founder about what Khloe really meant and how she tunes out social media haters.

Rassi asked Khloe if she thought people were "taking the comments too far" and Khloe offered some clarification for us.

"She looks great and I'm praising her for looking good. But she always looked good," she said. 

For the KarJenner clan, there's a fair amount of poking fun and "teasing each other." These lighter moments are seen in other parts of the Instagram video where Kendall holds up her teeny purse and jokes to Kim, "My purse is as tiny as you."

"People take anything and just run with it," Khloe told Rassi.

Having such massive social media followings comes with the territory of dealing with haters and rude comments both in the public eye and virtually. Even Khloe enjoys a hiatus from social platforms every once in a while to take a breather from the comments. When asked how she deals with the haters, Khloe said, "I turn off my social media. It's good to take a break and disconnect because it doesn't matter in my real world."

When it comes down to it, Instagram followers are just getting a snippet of the KarJenner's lives. There's more than meets the Instagram filter for this family. "My friends and family, they know our intentions in our hearts, and that just doesn't matter in my everyday life."

Check out Khloe's new Good American performance line which launched today, August 2.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season in Australia on Monday August 6 on E!

