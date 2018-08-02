"It's amazing watching them," the mother of three gushed. "And I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way.' I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you're going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they're doing it—like everyone has their own way. You really can't predict what you're going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it's really special to see their journey."

On last season of KUWTK, Kourtney was open to the idea of having more kids in her future.

"I think the thought is always in the back of my mind," she said. "Never say never."

When asked which Kardashian-Jenner sibling does she think will have the next baby, Kourtney played coy, "Oh I don't know. I can't predict the future."

We'll have to wait and see which kid gives Kris Jenner her tenth grandchild!