by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 7:00 AM
The Kardashian sisters take the term "sibling rivalry" to a whole new level.
In this clip from Sunday's season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian run into a bit of scheduling conflict ahead of the family's annual Christmas card photo shoot.
"If I'm out by 4, that's all I need and I don't think I'm gonna get there and change my mind," Kourtney tells Kim and momager Kris Jenner. "That was when my meeting was," Kim responds.
"Where's the meeting?" Kris asks. "It was supposed to be at my house, unless I do it at 7 in the morning," Kim suggests. "Do it at 7 in the morning!" Kourtney insists.
With Kourtney refusing to compromise on the time, Kim hits her breaking point.
"No one wants you in the f--king shoot. I'm planning it. I'm planning the shoot, so we don't want you in the shoot," Kim yells.
"Did I already say this morning, I didn't care do it," Kourtney fires back, brushing her sister off.
"Maybe if you had a f--king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f--king business but you don't, so don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," Kim screams, scolding her older sister.
Kourtney storms off, but Kim keeps talking, bashing her sisters looks and work ethic.
"She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out," Kim maintains. "She doesn't do s--t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have f--king work to do."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season in Australia on Monday August 6 on E!
