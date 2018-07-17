Khloe Kardashian is trying the find that working mom balance.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to savor all of baby True Thompson's latest milestones, the new mom has slowly but surely found herself getting back to business.

And as the journey continues, Khloe is opening up about the wide variety of emotions she is feeling.

"Going back to work after having True has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It's like riding a bike!" she explained on her website and app. "On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun—I acted like I hadn't seen her in forever!"

This week, however, will be the first full week that Khloe has to work every day. As a result, she's feeling a little nervous.