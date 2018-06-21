8 Types of Selfies Kylie Jenner Perfected Long Before National Selfie Day

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 3:00 AM

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Move over Kim KardashianKylie Jenner could fill a book with her best selfies too.

Since making her Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut at 10 years old, the E! reality star hasn't been shy about sharing her biggest life moments with fans.

The businesswoman has made a name for herself as the owner of her own cosmetics company appropriately titled Kylie Cosmetics. And recently, she became a mom to baby Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott.

But perhaps what first comes to mind on National Selfie Day is this: Kylie is the queen of the selfie.

She has taken every opportunity to share pics of herself and she always brings variety to her selfie game. Need proof? Take a look below. 

Photos

Celebs Taking Selfies

The Bathroom Selfie: Of all types of Kardashian-Jenner selfies, the bathroom selfie is probably the most infamous. We've seen takes on this classic type of selfie by all of the sisters, but Kylie may be the best at them. She recently showed off her post-baby body in this selfie, motivating us to hit the gym.

The Sister Selfie: Talk about a family selfie! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters posed for a mirror selfie together. Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian were present while Kim was noticeably absent. So that must explain the appropriate caption, "insert @kimkardashian."

The Closet Selfie: Showing off your fashion sense and your purse collection? Double win. Kylie wore a silk bathrobe and heels as she showed off her enviable closet in this shot which she captioned, "options." What we'd give to spend a day with those options.

The Car Selfie: Taking a selfie on a long drive is a classic. When not driving behind the wheel, Kylie has shown that a car can give you the perfect selfie lighting, like in this one she posted. In the pic, she showed off her long lashes and perfect pout, thanks to a lip kit from her line of cosmetics.

The Bikini Selfie: Body goals. Bikini goals. Everything goals. Kylie showed us how to take the perfect bikini selfie in this shot she posted in early 2017. She wears a black bikini and reflective shades as she chills by the pool. 

The Mom Selfie: New moms have time for selfies too! Kylie shared this picture of herself while embracing the natural look and letting her freckles reveal themselves. But that's not all that's interesting about this shot. Her baby Stormi is in the corner, cropped out after Kylie shared she would not be posting any pictures of her newborn at the moment.

The BFF Selfie: Friends who selfie together stay together. Kylie posted this mirror pic with BFF Jordyn Woods while they went to go get piercings together.

The Snapchat Selfie: I guess we're not the only one who loves to play around with the filters on Snapchat. The cosmetics mogul posted a selfie featuring a heart effect from the popular app, which she has the most subscribers on than any other user.

Is it just us, or are you really looking forward to Kylie's selfie today for such a special holiday? 

