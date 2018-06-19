It was a night of laughs for reality star sisters Kendall Jennerand Khloe Kardashian and their dates.

The siblings were spotted out on the town Monday night and, according to a source, it was a date night for Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, as well as Jenner and NBA pro Ben Simmons.

While out together in Los Angeles, the group attended Dave Chappelle's family and friends-only private show at the Peppermint Club, where they were seated together. According to the insider, the new parents to baby girl True Thompsonwere "very affectionate," kissing and laughing during the show and making it very apparent that they are a couple. Per the source, Thompson seemed protective over Khloe and was by her side throughout the night.

Meanwhile, "close friends" Kendall and the 21-year-old Australian-born athlete were cuddling next to each other and laughing together while Dave performed, the source described. A source close to Jenner previously told E! News that the two have been "hanging out" and "Kendall thinks Ben is really fun to be around, but they have been keeping things casual."