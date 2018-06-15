North West is taking New York City by storm on her 5th birthday!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl touched down in the Big Apple earlier this week, where she was spotted out and about with her bestie Ryan Romulus and famous 'rents. On Thursday, North's typically curly 'do was pulled back into a straightened high ponytail, leading many to assume the celeb spawn was rocking extra long hair extensions.

Kim shared the adorable daughter of her firstborn dressed in a hot pink Adidas tracksuit on Twitter, writing, "North serving LOOKS on her 5th birthday!!!!!"

The E! reality star and business mogul added, "Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother!?!"