Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Like Twins in Spandex and Sunglasses

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 7:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

akra/X17online.com

These reality star sisters clearly took a few style cues from each other. 

If it weren't for their different hair lengths, it would be a bit hard to tell these famous siblings apart. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jennerwere spotted out and about on Monday, seemingly after a Starbucks run with their drinks in hand. 

While a Kardashian-Jenner sighting in Calabasas is hardly a shock, the duo caught photographers' attention when they looked nearly identical in coordinating athleisure and ankle booties.

Jenner accessorized with a fanny pack worn over one shoulder and the sisters finished off their matching looks with aviator sunglasses. 

Photos

Every Time Kylie Jenner Has Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

akra/X17online.com

This is far from the first time Kylie has mirrored her older sister in the style department.

Whether they're sporting denim outfits, all-white ensembles or little red dresses, these two have been twinning with their fashions for years. 

While they're 17 years apart, the siblings have plenty in common beyond their closets.

Both makeup moguls, Kim and Kylie are also mothers and fashionistas with followings of more than 100 million each. 

Read

Kylie Jenner Deletes All Photos of Stormi Webster's Face on Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

akra/X17online.com

When it comes to parenting, the ladies are also similarly navigating how to live such public lives while affording their little ones the privacy they deserve. For Kylie, that has meant removing all photos of her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster from her Instagram account. 

"I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now," she told one inquiring fan. 

For Kim, she's made a conscious effort since the robbery she suffered in Paris in 2016 to set boundaries for her social media use, especially around her children. 

 

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

akra/X17online.com

"I can't imagine what it's like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager — it all came when we were in our thirties. I can't imagine what that would be like and I want my kids to see the separation and feel the difference, and know that there's a time and a place for that," she said back in February. "I'm really cautious, when I'm at home, with phones, and I'm super present."

While they raise families of their own, it's not so easy to borrow from each other's closets like it was when they were once all under the same roof. 

"Have you ever stolen anything from me? I promise I won't get mad," Kim asked Kylie in an Allure interview back in 2016. 

 

As Kylie admitted, "Oh, all the time. But you always used to find out." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweetest New Photo of True Thompson in the Bath

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Celebrity Family Feud

5 Highlights From the Kardashians' Celebrity Family Feud Episode: Sexy Time, a Sisterly Spat and Stripped-Down Donald Trump

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 15 Promo, KUWTK

Watch a First Look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15!

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Hear the Joke Kim Kardashian Made About Khloe During White House Visit With Donald Trump

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloe Kardashian Resurfaces to Cheer On Tristan Thompson During NBA Finals

ESC: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Style: Are You a Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle or Camilla Bowles?

ESC: Paris Hilton x Boohoo

Paris Hilton Can't Wait to Send Paris Jackson Her New Boohoo Line

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.