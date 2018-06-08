15 seasons later and we're still Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

In this first look at the new season of KUWTK, which returns this summer, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous fam tease how things have seriously changed for them over the years. For Kim, it's all business, business, business.

"Things have really changed," the beauty mogul confirms.

However, in typical Kardashian fashion, the family still has their fair share of drama. Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian knows this to be true first hand.

"Have you looked on the Internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you?" a salty Kourtney asks Kendall Jenner.