Kim Kardashian is shedding new light into her meeting with President Donald Trump.
While speaking with Van Jones in an interview that aired Thursday evening on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed what happened in those first moments behind closed doors.
"I have met him before, before he was the president a few times so it was a hug and [I] sat down and he was like, 'Okay. So what's going on? Why are we here?' We started the meeting," Kim shared. "I did take a second to say like wait a minute, we're in the oval office."
What the businesswoman also took time to do was deliver a joke that was totally about one of her family members.
"He said, 'Why are you here?' I said, 'Really I'm here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off The Apprentice.' It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business," Kim shared.
As fans may recall, Khloe appeared on a version of The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2009. She competed alongside Joan Rivers, Dennis Rodman, Scott Hamilton and other stars. She was fired after the sixth task but still managed to raise $40,000 for The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Awareness.
Reality TV aside, Kim had a mission to persuade the president to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who had been given a life sentence without parole. Ultimately, her wish was granted and Alice was released from prison earlier this week.
"He felt it, he was compassionate. He was sympathetic to her. He said, 'This is a really long time that she's been in here. This just isn't fair.' He knew that this was the right thing to do," Kim recalled. "And he said that from the start….He knew it was the right thing to do and he said that and he was really honest with it and he wanted to make it happen."
Since Alice was granted clemency, Kim has expressed her gratitude to the White House for hearing her case. Her sisters have also voiced how proud they are of their family member.
"Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination!" Khloe wrote on Twitter. "No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What's right is right! You did what was right! God bless you @KimKardashian."