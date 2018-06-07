Khloe Kardashian Resurfaces to Cheer On Tristan Thompson During NBA Finals

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 2:01 PM

Tristan Thompson's good luck charm is back sitting courtside! 

Khloe Kardashian stepped out Wednesday evening to support her boyfriend as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Thompson's team suffered defeat, but KoKo's presence indicates the pair is officially looking past the cheating scandal that jeopardized their relationship.

Days before the E! reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, evidence of the basketball pro's alleged indiscretions surfaced online. 

She's never commented on the drama, but Khloe, 33, was all smiles for photographers as she whisked her way through Quicken Loans Arena repping the Cavs in an oversized T-shirt and distressed denim. 

Despite Khloe and Tristan's outwardly pleasant interactions, a source recently told E! News lingering tension between baby True's father and the Kardashian family remains. 

"Khloe is still trying to regain trust with Tristan and figure out how to keep the family together," our source shared. 

The insider said that her famous sisters are "understanding of her situation and they are all trying to be there for her," but "wish they could have more moments together as a family unit and have True around more."

Kris Jenner is confident her daughter will return to Los Angeles in the near future, telling E! News on the red carpet last week, "She'll be home soon." 

Until then, it's all about cheering on Tristan and the Cavs! Khloe is likely to make another appearance at Game 4 on Friday. 

