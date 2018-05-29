Parents' night out!

On Monday evening, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sat courtside as the Houston Rockets took on the Golden State Warriors during Game 7 of the Western Conference NBA finals at the Toyota Center. Unfortunately for the rapper and basketball fanatic, his hometown team came up short, losing 101-92.

Kylie sat close beside her boyfriend of just over a year, wearing a black bodysuit and knee-high leather boots. Travis kept it casual in dark denim and a colorful flannel.

By Tuesday, it appeared as if the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul was already back in Southern California with her beloved pooches, per a photo on Kylie's Instagram Stories. It's unclear if the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made the trip to Houston as well.