It's true: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl is one month old.

It's hard to believe that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star became a mom for the first time last month when she welcomed a daughter with her NBA player beau.

But ever since her smooth delivery—which included Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner in the delivery room—Khloe has been trying her best to keep a low profile in Cleveland.

At the same time, the reality star and Tristan have been able to able to share glimpses into True's first month of life.

"Baby True is going to be a month old! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe wrote on her website. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."