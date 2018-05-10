"It's forever growing..." Kendall Jennersaid of her family in a recent interview for Elle. "Every time I think it's eased up, someone's popping out a baby."

The sentiment is particularly true of the past four months, during which sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian all welcomed daughters in succession. While Kim was a touch more public about the news that her family was gaining a third addition via surrogate, Khloe and Kylie kept fans in the dark about their pregnancies—the latter for the entire nine months.

As fans and media speculated throughout the fall and winter of 2017 about the makeup mogul's pregnancy status, Kylie waited until she gave birth to daughter Stormi Websterin early February to finally confirm the long-running rumors.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote on social media at the time. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."