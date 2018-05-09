Tristan Thompson is opening up about parenthood in a rare, personal interview.

Close to one month after welcoming his first child with Khloe Kardashian, the NBA player appeared on the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton where he dropped new details about baby True Thompson.

"She's doing good," he revealed during the candid conversation. "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."

The Cleveland Cavaliers player also revealed True has a "full head of hair," green eyes and was born 21 inches long.

Both Khloe and Tristan have yet to share a photo of their daughter on social media. Paparazzi pictures, however, have surfaced of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter enjoying walks in the park.