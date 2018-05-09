by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 9, 2018 2:48 PM
Tristan Thompson is opening up about parenthood in a rare, personal interview.
Close to one month after welcoming his first child with Khloe Kardashian, the NBA player appeared on the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton where he dropped new details about baby True Thompson.
"She's doing good," he revealed during the candid conversation. "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."
The Cleveland Cavaliers player also revealed True has a "full head of hair," green eyes and was born 21 inches long.
Both Khloe and Tristan have yet to share a photo of their daughter on social media. Paparazzi pictures, however, have surfaced of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter enjoying walks in the park.
"When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn't believe how big my booty looked! I can't wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was," Khloe shared on her website. "I'm super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I'm going to meet with Coach Joe!"
During Tristan's interview, the basketball player also shared the differences in raising a baby boy and a baby girl. Back in December 2016, Tristan and his ex Jordan Craig welcomed a son named Prince Thompson.
"I think with a girl, you're just so much more emotionally like... With a boy, it's just like, 'Hey, man. You'll be alright, man. Stop crying.' But [with True], it's like, 'True, it's gonna be OK. You know, we're right here. Daddy's here to feed you. It's me! Look, yeah!' It's way different, but it's fun, though," he shared. "It changes you."
And while things have never been busier for the athlete, Tristan admits that he's already thought about expanding his family in the future.
"I'm gonna keep going," he shared when asked if he wants to have more kids. "I've got a couple more. I got a couple more left."
