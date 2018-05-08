Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Their PDA to the Streets After 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 8, 2018 5:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

BACKGRID

It sure looks like one couple is having quite the trip to New York City.

Just one day after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, the famous pair continued their stay in the Big Apple with a shopping trip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper were spotted shopping at Stadium Goods where they couldn't help but display some PDA.

Photographers caught the couple kissing on the lips as Kylie wrapped her arms around Stormi Webster's dad.

"Rock rock rock," Travis wrote on Instagram earlier today when holding his leading lady's hands in New York City.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

According to Kylie, last night's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was the couple's "first real party" since welcoming baby Stormi back in February.

Ultimately, the pair was able to impress fashion lovers with their designs by Alexander Wang.

"We wanted to go with something more simple, edgy, young, so that's exactly what we did," Kylie dished to Vogue about her mermaid-inspired dress. As for that viral band-aid, the mystery remains.

Whether they are in New York City or closer to home in Calabasas, those close to the couple believe Travis and Kylie's relationship has only grown after welcoming a baby girl. In fact, some say things have never been better.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," a source previously shared with E! News. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Tuesday, May 8 starting at 8.30am AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Couples , 2018 Met Gala , PDA , Met Gala , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner's 2018 Met Gala Look Isn't Complete Without a Mysterious Band-Aid

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out Together Ahead of the 2018 Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spotted for the First Time Together Since Baby True's Birth

Kendall Jenner Thinks She Could Be the Favorite Aunt

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, New Year's Eve

Here's Where Things Stand With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

How Pauley Perrette Exited NCIS: Goodbye Abby!

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Shares Kelly Ripa's Advice Before First Met Gala

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.