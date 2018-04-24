Kim Kardashian just went there. Like really, really went there.

The E! reality star and business mogul is a major proponent of the Instagram thirst trap (Exhibits A, B and C come to mind), but there's no denying that Kim's latest NSFW snapshots blow the rest far and away.

Kardashian, 37, shared the nude photos—which expose her breasts and vagina—to social media on Tuesday while promoting the upcoming addition to her KKW Fragrance line. Aptly dubbed "KKW Body" and available April 30, the scent is inspired by the celeb's world-famous figure. In an interview with Business of Fashion published Monday, Kim described the fragrance in detail.