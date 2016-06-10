"I've just had this addiction to changing my hair," Kendall's kid sis revealed on her app last year. "It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way. It's hard for me to go back to styles I've worn before; I don't always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I'm going back in time. It's like I'm going back to that moment a year ago and I just don't want be in that space."

"If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair," added the makeup mogul. "It's so much fun, and you'll feel totally liberated. It just makes me feel so good about myself. In the end, always own your own style and your own judgment, and people will support you."