Being in Vogue isn't as glamorous as it looks.

Kim Kardashian spoke about sharing the cover with fiancé Kanye West on NBC's Late Night Tuesday, where she admitted that her 9-month-old daughter accidentally urinated on her dad during the shoot.

After host Seth Meyers showed a picture of the future spouses and North West lounging on a couch, Kardashian laughed and said, "North peed on him right at that moment and he was trying to tell me and I couldn't really hear him. I had to get up and clean her off, clean him off. It's a good memory."

Though not everyone is happy about the cover, Kardashian is elated. "To be in this same name as so many amazing people that have been on the cover is such an honor, to have Anna Wintour pick us. I know that it's the first of a lot. They were telling us that Kanye's the first rapper to be on, I'm the first reality person to be on, and the first interracial couple. So all of these just mean so much to Kanye and I. Every girl grows up dreaming that they can be on the cover of Vogue," she said. "And I collected vintage Vogues forever. It's just honestly the biggest dream come true and I'm just so honored to be on the cover."