Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up: Look Back at Their Love Story

Wed., May. 27, 2020 1:58 PM

Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are calling it quits after three years together, E! News confirms.

The news of the end of their relationship comes a day after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, May 27. Ahead of his birthday, Scott also joined Kourtney Kardashian and their three children on a desert getaway to Amangiri, Utah over Memorial Day weekend. 

"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing." Additionally, the source told us that Sofia and Scott were continuing to figure out their relationship, adding that the two were still "in touch" but "spending time apart for now."

However, according to a second source, it looks like the two are "technically 'split.'" 

The source added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them."

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source explained. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house." 

But it might not be last we'll see of this couple. The source added that "it's very likely they will reconcile." 

In recent weeks, sources have also shared with E! News that while the two were definitely "spending time apart for now," they were still keeping in touch and that Sofia wanted nothing more but to make sure the Flip It Like Disick star get the help he needs "before they can be in a healthy relationship." 

Another insider shared with E! News last week that Sofia has been giving Scott "space to figure out his next steps, but has consistently been supporting him." The source added, "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she isn't leaving him to the dust. She's very loyal to Scott."

And while the two haven't been pictured or seen together for some time—the source assured that it was because Scott has been working to preserve his mental health by laying low. "Scott has been in a very vulnerable place this last month and sometimes it is best for their relationship if they have space and do their own thing," the source added. "It's been hard on Sofia to see Scott in a vulnerable state but she is still standing by him."

For now, it looks like Scott is focusing on his mental health and well being. Sources have also shared that he still wishes to enter a treatment facility but is taking his time in finding a "reliable" center.

Scott and Sofia first sparked rumors in the spring of May 2017. 

The Talentless clothing brand founder shares Mason Dash DisickPenelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick with his former partner, Kourtney. 

To relive Scott and Sofia's romance, scroll through our gallery below! 

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla's

Strike a Pose

The lovebirds get their PDA on while posing in a photo booth at her Rolla's x Sofia Richie Launch Event in L.A.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

LRNYC / MEGA

Soho Sweethearts

The cute couple coordinates in black while strolling NYC.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, 21st birthday

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

B-Day Lady

The couple celebrates Sofia's 21st birthday in Las Vegas. 

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kris Jenner

BACKGRID

Ciao Bella

Scott and his family go shopping in Portofino

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Italian Holiday

The lovebirds canoodle in Nerano, Italy.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, yacht, Positano

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Yachting

Scott and Sofia take the plunge while vacationing in the Amalfi Coast for Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Tub for Two

"Staycation...for now," Sofia posted while lounging with her man.

Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Birthday Boy

Sofia helps Scott celebrate his 36th birthday in May 2019.

Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

All in the Family

Scott's ex Kourtney and Kylie Jenner were also at the bash and had some fun in the photobooth.

Scott Disick, Sophia Richie

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Going Strong

Scott and Sofia show up to support ASOS' Life Is Beautiful event at No Name in L.A. in April 2019.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Theatre Box

Valentine's Day

Sweet treats! Scott and Sofia celebrate V-Day 2019 with a date night at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in San Diego.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Las Vegas, Hotel Room

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Viva Las Vegas

The two hang out at their hotel room during a trip to Sin City.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Denise Truscello/WireImage

So Sweet

The two dine at Sugar Factory Las Vegas days after the start of 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Three's Company

The two vacation with Kourtney Kardashian (and her and Scott's three kids) in Cabo San Lucas in December 2018.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Instagram

Desert Duo

The lovebirds head to the Middle East for a Christmas vacation. "My kind of off roading," Richie posted on IG.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery

Art Scene Stealers

The lovebirds enjoy date night at the VIP opening of the Maddox Gallery LA's "Best of British" exhibit presented by Guillotine Vodka.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

A Sweet Birthday Message

Sofia shared this sweet snap of herself and Scott in honor of her man's birthday in 2018. She even captioned the pic, "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Three's a Crowd

Sofia joked about "3rd wheeling" during this May 2018 night out with Scott and Dr. Ashkan Ghavami!

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Taking Their Love to the Skies

Scott and Sofia cozied up while boarding a private plane in March 2018!

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Snapchat

Cuddle Buddies

The lovebirds look cozy while on a tropical vacation together.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

X17

Frozen Yogurt Date

The two step out for sweet treats in Malibu in March 2018.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

X17

Sushi Date

The two leave the Shibuya sushi restaurant in Calabasas.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico

BACKGRID

Pool Party

The couple got caught getting cozy in the pool during their Mexican vacation.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Instagram, Mexico

Sofia Richie/Instagram

We're on a Boat

Sofia posted this photo of her and her beau on a boat in Mexico on Jan. 14.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Instagram, Mexico

Scott Disick/Instagram

Chop It Off

During their Mexican vacay, the Lord wrote, "The boat is way 2 long we had 2 chop it."

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Instagram

Back to Mexico

The two vacation together in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

New Year's Holiday in Aspen

The two are all smiles on a snowy trip to the celebrity vacation hotspot in Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Scott and Sofia do some post-Christmas jet-setting to a snowy location for a romantic winter getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Instagram

Pantsless Santa

Scott films Sofia getting into the 2017 holiday spirit.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Swooning

The two stare into each other's eyes Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

PDA Alert

The two share a kiss at the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

Holding Hands

The two enter the Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Splash News

Major PDA Alert!

The two kiss passionately inside the DJ booth at the LIV nightclub.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Cuddles in Miami

The two appear cozy at Haute Living, Art Life and the Maddox Gallery London's VIP cocktail party and presentation of the artworks of street artist Alec Monopoly and photographer David Yarrow during Art Basel Week in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

OHPIX / BACKGRID

Soaking Up the Sun

The two lounge in the sun on Miami Beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Beach Time!

The two hit Miami Beach with friends during Art Basel Week.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour

Miami Heat

The lovebirds head to Miami to attend the DuJour Art Basel Kickoff party held at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. 

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Pucker Up

The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Hugs

The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Gondola Ride

The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Milan

Instagram

Amore

The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

TheImageDirect.com

Jetting Off

The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

Cup of Joe

Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico, Instagram

Instagram Story

Taco Night

The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Surf's Up

The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Let It Ride

The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Miami

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

Beach Babes

Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

When in Miami

The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here.

 

