Desert vibes!

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a sweet escape with her kids—Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5)—in Utah during Memorial Day weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her little ones found themselves being one with nature in Lake Powell and Amangiri. For their mini getaway, the family soaked up the sun, got plenty of fresh air, went horseback riding and admired in the architecture.

"Escape to the desert," the Poosh founder captioned her cheeky Instagram post, in which she showed off her sand-colored two-piece set.

"A little architectural love," she shared in another post, alongside pics from a dreamy building.

Giving her 93 million followers an even closer look inside her trip, she uploaded a collage of pics and videos of her and her kids enjoying a horse ride. "western," she simply captioned the post.

According to a source, Kourtney and her kids took a mini vacation for three days and decided to travel to Utah since the state announced it was reopening its national parks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.