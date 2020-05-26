Whether they're friends or something more, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted together once again.
A month ago, relationship status speculation sprang up about the 24-year-old supermodel and 23-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard after they were spotted together getting into his car in Arizona.
On Monday, it was the catwalk pro who was spotted giving the athlete a lift in her Mercedes G-Wagon from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Memorial Day.
While neither star has commented on the nature of their relationship, sources previously told TMZ they're friends and part of a small circle that has been following the same social distancing guidelines.
Meanwhile, after the initial sighting surfaced, Jenner fired back at social media critics who crudely claimed she was being "passed around" by NBA players.
After one tweet pointed out, "Maybe she passing them around," Jenner very frankly responded with, "They act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."
Jenner was previously linked to Ben Simmons, who she was spotted with ringing in the new year after rekindling their romance in late 2019.
"They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings," a source told E! News in December 2019.
In February 2020, the two were spotted soaking up the sun together poolside. "They are obviously full on together and see each other whenever possible," a source said at the time. "They have cute dates. When they were both in New York recently, they went to the Museum of Natural History. They see each other whenever possible in whatever city works best. She has seen him in Philly more often than people realize. She goes under the radar."
As for where things stand between them today, the jury is still out.