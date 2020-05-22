From blonde to bronde!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to debut her latest hair transformation, and it's a major switch-up from her usual platinum tresses.

"location: under bitches skin," the Good American designer cheekily captioned a series of selfies showing off her café brown 'do brightened with blonde highlights.

Khloe credited hair gurus Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham for the fresh cut and color, as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the bronzed glam.

The makeover was an instant among Khloe's fans and famous friends, with one commenting, "Bronde has finally returned... We missed you baby." The KUWTK star wrote back, "Amen."