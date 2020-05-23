by Alyssa Ray | Sat., May. 23, 2020 8:00 AM
Kris Jenner is experiencing a different kind of happy hour these days.
In this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager turns to best friend Faye Resnick for advice regarding her insatiable sexual appetite. As fans of the show surely recall, Kris left daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shocked with talk of her frisky feelings.
"I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch relays in the new footage above. "Because, I'm always in the mood."
"You're such a bad girl! I'm so happy for you," her gal pal teases.
Despite Faye's gleeful response, Kris expresses concern that her desires for boyfriend Corey Gamble aren't "normal." In true best friend fashion, Faye declares, "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"
"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I'm a woman with hormones," Kris notes in a confessional. "So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she'll be the one to understand."
With Faye's full attention, Kris reveals that her beau is a "walking, talking Luther Vandross song." Now that's a compliment!
Due to their age difference, Kris is concerned by her over-powering needs. "Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you're supposed to not be 'in the mood,'" she laments.
Thankfully, Faye shuts down this notion, noting that they're in the prime of their lives.
"No, that's not true," the BFF explains. "Supposedly, this is the time of our lives that everything happens for us. These older people are having a ball, literally!"
Kris takes Faye's advice to heart, noting that "sex at my age is a beautiful thing."
For this candid conversation, be sure to watch the bonus clip above. Also, for Kris' funniest moments, take a peek at the images below!
Watch the Mother's Month Edition of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at 3:30 pm Saturdays, only on E!
E!
When Kim and Kourtney tortured Kris with water balloons...
E!
Then they immediately threw a pie in her face!
E!
We'll never forget when Kris said this infamous line (LOL!).
Article continues below
E!
Kris took a tumble during a day of fun by the water.
Giphy, E!
Who needs a glass?
Remember when Kris' kids pushed her into a pool during their tropical getaway?
Article continues below
This may be the funniest Kris moment yet. Remember when she was left to clean up Kendall's dog's poop all over the house?! LOL!
The woman is honest!
What is going on here?!
Article continues below
Kris always makes us LOL, but when she told her girls to "Shut the f--k up" when she was trying to plan a trip, we almost peed our pants.
At this moment, we laughed because Kris was poking fun at herself! She said what everyone was thinking!
Why wouldn't he, Kris?!
Article continues below
Remember when Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian toilet papered Kim Kardashian's house?!
E!
Kris Jenner pole dancing. Enough said.
Kris doing her best impression of Kim on the phone was hilarious!
Article continues below
When Kris laughs, it makes us laugh!
Remember when Kris experimented with medical marijuana?!
This is us every time we don't have cell service, so we cracked up at this moment because it's so true!
Article continues below
Kris' face here just makes us laugh so hard!
Who wouldn't crack up at this?!
Kris always keeps everyone on their toes!
Article continues below
It's so funny when Kris uses the hip phrases!
As it should be Kris, as it should be.
What's your favorite Kris moment? Be sure to let us know!
