Kirby Jenner is spilling lots of Kardashian family secrets!
Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" is stepping into the spotlight with his very own new Quibi show, Kirby Jenner, which launches this Sunday (May 24) and is executive produced by Kendall and their mom Kris Jenner. The new daily short-form series will not only show Kirby's shenanigans alongside Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the famous fam, it will also have A-list celebrity guests, lots of laughs and, of course, Keeping Up With the Kardashians-style drama.
E! News sat down for an exclusive interview with Kirby to get to know the lesser-known Jenner sibling. Read on for the juicy (and hilarious!) Q&A.