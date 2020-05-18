Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who claims he fathered her child.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Thompson's attorney, Marty Singer, has filed a complaint for libel and demands a jury trial against Alexander.

Thompson's attorney initially threatened to take legal action against Alexander in a cease and desist letter obtained exclusively by E! News on May 14.

The letter asked Alexander to "immediately stop defaming [Thompson and Khloe Kardashian[ with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications," referring to the paternity claim that surfaced online at the time.

In the court documents from today, Singer alleges that the defendant is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son."

The court documents cite that although Thompson did not believe he was the father of the defendant's child, he chose to "voluntarily" submit a DNA test to "definitely determine the child's paternity."