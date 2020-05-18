Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, the woman who claims he fathered her child.
According to documents obtained by E! News, Thompson's attorney, Marty Singer, has filed a complaint for libel and demands a jury trial against Alexander.
Thompson's attorney initially threatened to take legal action against Alexander in a cease and desist letter obtained exclusively by E! News on May 14.
The letter asked Alexander to "immediately stop defaming [Thompson and Khloe Kardashian[ with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications," referring to the paternity claim that surfaced online at the time.
In the court documents from today, Singer alleges that the defendant is a "wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son."
The court documents cite that although Thompson did not believe he was the father of the defendant's child, he chose to "voluntarily" submit a DNA test to "definitely determine the child's paternity."
Singer writes, "Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. Such statements are absolutely false and are defamatory per se. To quote Michael Jackson, "the kid is not [his] son."
The documents go on to cite that it's "highly suspect" that Alexander waited until now to claim that Thompson is the father her child.
Further, Singer points out that "instead of accepting the DNA results and moving on, Alexander turned to social media where she posted on Instagram a copy of the private and confidential DNA report along with the following statements: "I am extremely upset with LB genetic DNA testing with the fact that they are trying to sabotage a DNA test with Tristan [sic] Thompson regarding my son that he has been neglecting since birth I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child."
Alexander also accused Thompson and the KUWTK star of "falsifying" the DNA results and "paying off" people, the court records state.
Earlier this month, tabloid site Gossip of the City published copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics—a facility specializing in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services—that suggested Thompson took a paternity test earlier this year.
Jerritt Clark
That same report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by the basketball player to Alexander, as well as copies of emails that the women purportedly received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom.
In response to the cease and desist letter, Alexander told E! News, "I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian associated DNA Testing facility. I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site. And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us, that's all I can say for now."
"After receiving the cease and desist letters from Thompson's attorneys, instead of complying with the demand that she stop defaming Thompson," Singer writers in the documents from the libel lawsuit. "Alexander doubled down on her specious claim that Thompson is the father of her son, posting statements on social media calling Thompson a liar."
Thompson is father to son Prince Thompson, 3, with ex Jordan Craig and to daughter True Thompson, 2, which he shares with the Good American founder.
E! News has reached out to Alexander for comment.