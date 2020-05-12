Is there anything Khloe Kardashian can't do?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star isn't letting quarantine get in the way of building her endurance and strength and she's using daughter True Thompson to build that stamina.
On Tuesday, the mother-of-one took to her Instagram Stories to share her morning workout routine. But what has everyone on Twitter in awe of the 35-year-old is a video in which she's running uphill with True's stroller strapped to her waist.
Bible, it's safe to say Khloe's one strong momma in every sense.
In 2018, following the birth of True in April, the KUWTK star revealed her plan to get "snatched" once again.
For starters, she cleared the air about allegedly following starvation diets to achieve her fitness goals.
"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets," she tweeted at the time. "It's really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food."
Instead, the reality TV star explained that she relies on a plan formulated by her nutritionist at the time Dr. Philip Goglia.
"He's not about fad diets or the latest crazes, just a healthy and nutritious diet," she said. "The protein-heavy menu provides enough energy for her to go beast mode in the gym. The best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating."
Watch the video of Khloe below!
Aside from staying on top of her fitness game, Khloe has also spent time at home sharing adorable pics and videos of her baby girl. Most recently, Khloe celebrated True's second birthday with her father Tristan Thompson at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In April, a source told E! News that, "Khloe is going to have a special birthday party at home for True with Tristan. She'll make the day extra special for True, even though it will be just them."
"Khloe is going to go out of her way to make it a fun day for True with egg-dyeing and sweets," the insider added. "She and Tristan are getting along well and it's been nice to have him around more than they expected."
The two are reportedly social distancing together as well.
