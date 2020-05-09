SATURDAYS
3:30PM

Psalm West Turns 1! Look Back At All of His Sweetest Pics

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., May. 9, 2020 2:23 PM

Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Today is an especially sweet Mother's Day weekend for Kim Kardashian because her youngest is celebrating his first birthday.

We can't believe it's already been a year since Psalm joined his siblings Chicago, North and Saint to grow Kim and Kayne West's family into a party of six.

The mother of four is always gushing about how sweet her little one is, telling E! News in an exclusive interview in February that Psalm, "Is probably the happiest baby alive. He's always smiling, always happy."

The SKIMS and KKW Beauty founder has shared so many adorable moments of her baby with her fans, like his twinning photos with big bro Saint or videos of his older sister Chicago singing a rainy day song for the tot.

In honor of little Psalm's birthday, we're looking back at all of his sweetest pictures.

From the family's precious Christmas card to his selfies with his mama, each pic makes our hearts explode from the cuteness.

Photos

Kim Kardashian Gives a Tour of Her Kids' Playroom

Take a look below!

Psalm West, True Thompson

Instagram

Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Psalm West

Instagram

Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Psalm West

Instagram

Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Psalm West, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Psalm West, North West

Instagram

Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Holiday Cards 2019

Instagram

2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Saint West, Psalm West

Instagram

Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Saint West, Psalm West

Instagram

Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

North West, Saint West

Instagram

Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

North West, Saint West

Instagram

Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot

Psalm West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Night Night

Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Saint West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Psalm West

Instagram

2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West, Saint West

@nabil

Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

Psalm West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

1 Month Old

In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

1 Week Old

And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.

