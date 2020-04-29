Kylie Jenner is an emerging queen of the social media comeback.

Much like the rest of us, the 22-year-old makeup mogul is trying to make the best of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, she posted a video of herself carrying her famous daughter, 2-year-old Stormi Webster, who adorably did not want to go home.

"A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine," Jenner captioned the playful footage.

However, it seems some viewers were more focused on the reality star's two-toned hair.

"Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair," one critical comment read. Well, it did not go unnoticed by the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "I know bitch it's been a long day," she fired back.