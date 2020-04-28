Two words: BFF goals!

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) are the definition of friendship goals. From their fabulous twinning moments to their swoon-worthy girls' trips to their major dancing parties, the dynamic duo has a bond like no other.

Just yesterday, the two showed off their twerking skills while listening to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage."

Hours later, they decided to recreate an iconic scene from a throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Fans of the dynamic duo know they're always up to something and leaning on each other when things are hard.

Even when the state of California is under stay-at-home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two are by each other's side. Now, that's what we call an unbreakable bond.

Last year, a source told E! News Kylie was building up her other friendships after her fall-out with Jordyn Woods.