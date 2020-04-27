Kylie Jenner, is that you?!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made fans do a double take when she put her dancing moves on full display. On Monday afternoon, she showed off her twerking skills for all to see on her BFF's TikTok page.

Dancing to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage," Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) twerked in itty-bitty bikinis.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul donned a black two-piece, which appeared to have a thong bottom while her ruched top was designed with a few strings dangling at the front. It was a simple and minimalistic ensemble but it was far from basique.

As for Stassie? She opted for something more colorful and bright, and wore a tie-dye swimsuit.

"can't convince me that it didn't happen," Stassi's TikTok video caption read, with footage of the two best friends twerking to the tune.