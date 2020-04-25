Less is more.

Kylie Jenner is known for her lavish outfits, bold makeup looks and crazy wigs. But as of late, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown off her softer and more simple side.

Case in point? The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share her Saturday ensemble, which consisted of a cropped white tee and light wash denim jeans that had a loose fit.

It was minimal compared to her typical get-ups. However, the subdued outfit showed off her toned abs and enhanced her flawless makeup and hair.

Speaking of which, her glam was also effortless.

She looked bright-eyed with her coat of mascara and lightly filled-in brows. She also had a healthy glow to her skin, as she dusted on a rose-colored blush on her cheeks and kept the rest of her face fresh. The finishing touch? Her baby pink lipstick.