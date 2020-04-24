No glam squad, no problem.

As Kylie Jenner continues self-quarantining inside the comfort of her own home, she's embraced a tone-down aesthetic her fans aren't always used to seeing from the cosmetics queen.

In a new selfie video shared to Kylie's Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old appears without a stitch of makeup and—perhaps most surprising—sans hair extensions.

These days, Kylie, who typically prefers to rock a hairstyle from her elaborate collection of wigs, is loving her bronde bob. "avocado pajamas all day," she captioned the shot of her flipping her blunt locks around.

If you're keeping up with the Kar-Jenner sisters as much as we are, you might remember Kylie's big sis, Khloe Kardashian, debuted a similar 'do a few months ago.