FRIDAYS
10:00AM | 7:30PM

Kylie Jenner Ditches Her Signature Glam to Reveal Her Natural Beauty in New Selfie

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

No glam squad, no problem. 

As Kylie Jenner continues self-quarantining inside the comfort of her own home, she's embraced a tone-down aesthetic her fans aren't always used to seeing from the cosmetics queen. 

In a new selfie video shared to Kylie's Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old appears without a stitch of makeup and—perhaps most surprising—sans hair extensions. 

These days, Kylie, who typically prefers to rock a hairstyle from her elaborate collection of wigs, is loving her bronde bob. "avocado pajamas all day," she captioned the shot of her flipping her blunt locks around. 

If you're keeping up with the Kar-Jenner sisters as much as we are, you might remember Kylie's big sis, Khloe Kardashian, debuted a similar 'do a few months ago.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Earlier this week, Kylie stepped out in L.A. to visit her longtime bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou. She kept things au naturel in a casual sweat suit, ponytail and fresh complexion.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Jenner isn't the only celeb to get the internet talking after revealing their "real" appearance. YouTube star and teen mogul Jojo Siwa shocked her millions of TikTok followers when she took down her signature ponytail and bow to show off her hair

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here!

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Express from the US at 10.00am Fridays, or catch the encore at 7:30 pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashians , Instagram , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.