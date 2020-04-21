Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no make-up on—that's when Kylie Jennerbreaks the internet.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star stepped out on Tuesday afternoon for some fresh air, some snacks and to visit her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. In the photo of the Kar-Jenner sister, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen looking chic and comfy donning a tie-dye sweatsuit.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic though, the Kar-Jenner clan continues to practice social distancing and recently, the mother-of-one opened up about how she's spending time at home with her daughter Stormi Webster.

Earlier this month, Kylie went on Instagram Live with Stassie and shared, "I have bought her every single outdoor Troll you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there. Water toys. She has been in the pool every day. I got a slip n slide but its not here yet though. I got everything. She has been outside every day just living her best life."

She added this is part of her plan to keep little Stormi "entertained" since her daughter is used to playdates with her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West.