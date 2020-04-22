by Allison Crist | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 8:00 AM
Could congratulations eventually be in order for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?
Perhaps—even if they don't have plans to get back together. In this clip from Thursday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe is discussing the ins and outs of the egg-freezing process, which she's recently begun.
"I've been doing hormone injections for about five days," she tells Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, okay, it's not that bad.'"
Khloe goes on to explain that her doctor thinks she'll have a number of viable eggs, but there are no guarantees. However, if she were to incorporate a sperm donor, that might boost her chances of being able to get pregnant.
"Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that..." she says.
She continues, "Which, I do have a sperm donor, but..."
Both Kendall and Kourtney cut Khloe off and express their confusion.
"You do?" Kourtney responds, while Kendall asks to see a photo.
Khloe then clarifies that she was referring to Tristan.
"I thought you, like, went to a bank," Kendall says, laughing.
Despite Khloe deciding that if she were to use a sperm donor that it'd be Tristan, she explains that she's still considering just freezing her eggs.
"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," she says in a confessional. "But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."
She reveals some of this doubt she's feeling to Kourtney and Kendall.
"He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor," Khloe tells her sisters. "But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'"
Watch the entire exchange above!
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Express from the US at 11.00am Fridays, or catch the encore at 7:30 pm, only on E!
