Today is all about Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star might not be celebrating her 41st birthday with a lavish party or a family trip but she's being showered with love nonetheless.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney's family and friends are showing out to make her birthday a special one.

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share the car parade her family and friends had planned for Kourtney.

"A quarantine birthday," wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside of Kourtney's house honking and wishing her a happy birthday. Of course, they also had the right music for the occasion as Rihanna's "Birthday Cake" and Blackpink's "Birthdaya B-tch" blared from the speakers.

"Car parade for @kourtneykardash birthday," wrote Khloe on Instagram Stories, sharing more videos of the birthday celebrations. "This was amazing, everybody loves celebrating [you]."