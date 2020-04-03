FRIDAYS
11:00AM | 7:30PM

Stormi Webster Is an Adorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians Fan in Sweet Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has a pint-sized fan. 

Viewers of the long-running show know the series' famous siblings well and now, a new generation of the Kardashian family is getting more familiar with their fame. Just days ago, Mason DisickKourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 10-year-old son, briefly joined Instagram with his own account, though his well-known parents swiftly slid in and deleted it. 

"I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10!" Kourtney explained in an Instagram Live. While she's certainly not old enough to covertly start her own Instagram account, Kylie Jenner's only daughter, 2-year-old Stormi Webster, is both a star of the family's series, and, as Jenner revealed on social media, an adorable viewer. 

On Thursday night, the makeup mogul mama took to Instagram to show that she and her little one had tuned in to the show. 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

In the footage, little Stormi munched on a chip while watching the TV as her aunts Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian popped up in scenes. 

"Who's that, Storm? Who is that?" Kylie asked her daughter as Kourtney spoke on the TV. 

Hey, you're never too young to keep up with the Kardashians.

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Express from the US at 11.00am Fridays, or catch the encore at 7:30 pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Kardashian News , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Celeb Kids , TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.