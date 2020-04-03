Keeping Up With the Kardashians has a pint-sized fan.

Viewers of the long-running show know the series' famous siblings well and now, a new generation of the Kardashian family is getting more familiar with their fame. Just days ago, Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 10-year-old son, briefly joined Instagram with his own account, though his well-known parents swiftly slid in and deleted it.

"I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10!" Kourtney explained in an Instagram Live. While she's certainly not old enough to covertly start her own Instagram account, Kylie Jenner's only daughter, 2-year-old Stormi Webster, is both a star of the family's series, and, as Jenner revealed on social media, an adorable viewer.

On Thursday night, the makeup mogul mama took to Instagram to show that she and her little one had tuned in to the show.