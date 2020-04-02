What's going on with Kourtney Kardashian?

On tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three opened up about her struggles, both with her sisters and internally. As was documented in last week's episode, Kourtney found herself in a physical altercation with sister Kim Kardashian after the latter criticized her work ethic.

"I'm definitely disappointed in myself. I don't think that my response was matching up with what her exact comment was," Kourtney said in regards to the fight. "Being violent isn't the answer, but it was just the build up of years and months and everything."

However, as she expressed during a sit down with Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, she wasn't just upset with Kim. In fact, the Poosh.com founder revealed she was more upset with Khloe Kardashian for failing to take her side.

"I just feel like every day, it's like they just pick on me and I just can't do it anymore," a tearful Kourt expressed. "I feel like I'm almost more mad at Khloe than Kim, 'cause I expect it from Kim. But, like, Khloe just takes everyone's side, always, except for me—when I'm not even asking her opinion."