The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is shaping up to be explosive.

In this sneak peek at season 18, which premieres Thursday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m., the long-standing tension between sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian appears to get the best of them.

"I will f--k you up, you literal c--t," Kourtney yells at Kim before throwing her drink at her.

The two start fighting, with Kim punching and attempting to kick Kourtney. Khloe Kardashian tries to separate them, but things only get worse when all three sisters are backed into a wall, leading to Kourtney slapping Kim hard across the face.

Narrating the dramatic teaser is Khloe, who's seated by a fireplace and dressed in her now-notorious Kris Jenner costume. Wine glass in hand, she quickly interrupts the preview of the fight scene.

"Oh, you wanna know what happens next?" Khloe says. "Well honey, you gotta stay tuned."

The clip briefly returns to the tumultuous fight, which Kendall Jenner is now present for.

"Just get the f--k out of here," Kim tells Kourtney. "I don't even wanna see your f--king face."