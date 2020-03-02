Keeping Up With... Sofia Richie.

The 21-year-old star is a force to be reckoned with, and her latest accomplishment couldn't be more proof. Gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan for its April issue, the Los Angeles native is stepping into her own spotlight after being in her famous father's shadow for far too long.

"When things were first starting, I was discouraged because everything I did was 'Lionel Richie's daughter,'" she expressed, while also appreciating her upbringing and family's legacy. "But it's hard branching out into my own person when I have such a powerful artist as a father."

She added, "My dad was always like, 'Once you find your thing, you'll move away from that,' and I feel like over the past couple of years, I found my lane in life to go the direction I want to go."

It's clear Sofia has found her own path, especially with the upcoming launch of her first-ever fashion line. Moreover, she's close with one of the most famous families in pop culture: the Kardashian-Jenners.