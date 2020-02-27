by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian may no longer be dating Tristan Thompson, but he's still family.
In this exclusive sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 18th season, Kim Kardashian sounds off on the reports that she booed the Cleveland Cavaliers player at his game.
"How was the game?" the Revenge Body star inquires.
"It was good," the SKIMS founder starts off. "I just hated the reports that were like, 'Kim is booing Tristan.'"
As E! readers surely recall, back in January, the KKW Beauty boss and husband Kanye West sat court side during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Staples Center. After a photo of Kim shouting and standing during the game went viral, the mother of four was forced to take to Twitter to clarify that she and Kanye were there "to support him."
"I was literally up going, 'Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go!'" North West's mom continues. "Like, embarrassing myself and like, Lebron [James] right there and all the Lakers."
This information makes Khloe laugh as Kim's "vibe" doesn't necessarily correlate with superfan behavior. Still, Khloe finds it "crazy" that people would believe Kim and Kanye would go out of their way to tear down True Thompson's dad.
As we previously reported, 10 months after welcoming True into the world, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their split, the exes have made a conscious effort to co-parent their daughter.
"It's crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True's dad," the Good American mogul reflects. "They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls--t than just the truth."
In fact, the truth is they're family and they'll continue to support him.
"Yeah, we're family, we're supporting him. Great, it's exciting," Khloe concludes.
Watch Kim and Khloe's talk for yourself in the clip above!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Friday, March 27 at 7:30 pm in Australia only on E!
