We've all been there before. You go into a salon planning to cut one, maybe two inches of hair. And you leave with a completely new look.

That's what just happened to Kylie JennerThe reality star debuted a brand new haircut on her Instagram Story on Thursday night.

In the black-and-white mirror selfie video, the makeup mogul tussles her wet, black hair around and wrote in her caption, "@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair."

Her hair is short, indeed. Her black tresses are now level with her jawline. Before this cut, Jenner's natural hair seemed to be a little past shoulder length, although it is hard to tell, as the star loves to don wigs and hair extensions.

Still, we're loving this new look (even if unintentional).

Stormi Webster's mom has sported a lot of different hair looks over the years.