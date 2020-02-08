Kylie Jenner brought the glitz and the glam.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads and dropped jaws on Friday night when she attended the Tom Ford fashion show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, Calif.

For the special occasion, the beauty mogul dressed to kill in a silver mirrored-like mini-dress that sparkled as bright as the flashing lights. It's safe to say, the eye-catching fashion piece lit up the room with its large sequins. The black netting in the same hexagon shape gave the design a little more edge.

Tying her lewk together, Kylie opted for a chic updo and fresh-faced makeup. She donned rose-colored blush, matching eyeshadow and soft nude lips.

While it appears she arrived to the event solo, she was in good company. An eyewitness tells E! News, "Before Kylie walked through the party, Ciara and Russell Wilson stopped to greet her."

Additionally, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble joined in on the fun as the famous family supported Kendall Jenner, who walked in the runway.