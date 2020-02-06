When Kim Kardashianand Kanye West's surrogate was pregnant with Psalm West, a medium in Bali told the reality star that the baby would be the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the launch of her SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City, the mother of four opened up about the things that have happened since that have convinced her the medium was right.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," she told E! News. "He's always smiling, always happy."

Bringing up the moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16, Episode 4, she continued, "On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated."

"She had no idea," she went on. "No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."