Watch your back, Dr. Pimple Popper!

Kim Kardashian has Khloe Kardashian's back—er, neck, rather—in this bonus scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Dr. Pimple Popper to the rescue!" Kim announces in her bathroom before getting to work on KoKo's pimples (hey, what else are sisters for, right?).

"Just my neck, you're not going any further," Khloe tells the KKW Beauty founder.

"This is amazing," Kim murmurs as she goes to town on Khloe's neck with a pimple extracting tool. "This one if worth it!"

"That one hurts!" Khloe says as Kim responds in an oddly soothing tone, "Well, hurts for a reason."